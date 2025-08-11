Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,258,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,312,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 935,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after purchasing an additional 816,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 236.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 945,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 664,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,450,151.93. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,409 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Trading Down 19.4%

NYSE:TWLO opened at $98.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 821.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.