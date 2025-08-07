Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,163,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 74,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,865,000 after acquiring an additional 414,802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,950,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,419,000 after acquiring an additional 143,369 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $722.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.56.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $624.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $539.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

