TD Asset Management Inc Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,073 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Roku by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 505.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after buying an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Roku by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,210,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after buying an additional 726,077 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,466.92. This trade represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,106.40. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,873 shares of company stock worth $28,076,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.36 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

