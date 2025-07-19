Seaport Res Ptn Estimates NVIDIA’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Goldberg now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $174.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,964,800 shares of company stock valued at $734,906,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

