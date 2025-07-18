Barclays Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $68.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

VCTR opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

