Top Fitness Stocks Worth Watching – August 14th

Apple, lululemon athletica, and PDD are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the health and fitness industry—such as gym chains, athletic apparel brands, exercise equipment makers and digital workout platforms. Investors buy these securities to tap into growing consumer demand for wellness services, home and commercial fitness products, and lifestyle apps. Their performance often reflects broader trends in health awareness, discretionary spending and shifting exercise habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.97. 42,125,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,951,109. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.28 on Thursday, hitting $195.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,533. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $185.95 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.57.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,890,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.64. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $155.67.

