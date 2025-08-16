Nanotechnology Stocks To Consider – August 14th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, Nano Dimension, NVE, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or apply materials and devices at the nanoscale (roughly 1 to 100 nanometers). These firms often work in fields like electronics, medicine, energy and materials science, using techniques that manipulate matter at the molecular or atomic level. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to potential breakthroughs in performance, efficiency and new applications driven by nanotech innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 435,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,800. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average is $121.49.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $233.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,210. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.20. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $129.84 and a 52 week high of $241.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Shares of NNDM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 884,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,767. Nano Dimension has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $62.81. 15,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,788. The company has a market capitalization of $303.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. NVE has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.59. 48,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,337. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

