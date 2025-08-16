Top Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – August 13th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Costco Wholesale, Micron Technology, and Salesforce are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of motor vehicles as well as the production of related components and services. This category includes original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Ford, Toyota, and Tesla, alongside parts suppliers and aftermarket service providers. Investors buy automotive stocks to gain exposure to industry performance, which is driven by factors such as consumer demand, regulatory shifts, and innovations in electric and autonomous vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.15. 97,371,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,943,500. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,523,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,165,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 197.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a 12 month low of $198.75 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $12.00 on Wednesday, hitting $979.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,035. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $858.50 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $975.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $985.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $434.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.43. 9,201,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,166,016. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.56. 4,641,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,624. The company has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Further Reading