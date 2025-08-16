Private Advisor Group LLC Has $186.14 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 978,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,384 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $186,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

