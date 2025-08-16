Top Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – August 14th

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Bullish, Expion360, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Figma are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically between $300 million and $2 billion. Investors view them as having higher growth potential than large-cap firms but also greater volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

BMNR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.65. 60,805,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,927,299. The firm has a market cap of $260.98 million and a PE ratio of -137.84. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Shares of NYSE:BLSH traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,667,729 shares. Bullish has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLSH

Expion360 (XPON)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Expion360 stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 357,970,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Expion360 has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $22.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPON

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Spring Valley Acquisition stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,281,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. Spring Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Figma (FIG)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Shares of FIG traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.70. 6,084,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,504,984. Figma has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $142.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIG

See Also