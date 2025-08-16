Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

