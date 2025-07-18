Simulations Plus’ (SLP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLP

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of SLP opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $257.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 78.63%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,344,157 shares in the company, valued at $112,062,701.07. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.