Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 177.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,125 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, COO Eben Tessari sold 138,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,601,984.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,178. The trade was a 73.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 62,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,697,630.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,100.42. The trade was a 39.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 675,486 shares of company stock worth $21,044,633 over the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.