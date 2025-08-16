Promising Apparel Stocks To Consider – August 13th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Kroger, and PDD are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventory of clothing and related accessories that manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers hold for eventual sale. They encompass garments in various sizes, styles and colors stored in warehouses or on shop floors. Effective management of apparel stocks helps businesses meet consumer demand, minimize overstocking and reduce markdown losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $12.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $979.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,035. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $858.50 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market cap of $434.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $975.28 and its 200 day moving average is $985.81.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,314. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $431.71 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.13 and its 200 day moving average is $496.89.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,029,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,969,383. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $811.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,811,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,913. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. Kroger has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. 4,157,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,773. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.60. The company has a market cap of $162.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

