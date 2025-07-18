HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 7.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 47.9% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average is $98.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $10,954,792.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,403,750. The trade was a 56.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

