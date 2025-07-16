Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 813,566 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 204,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,220.07. This trade represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

View Our Latest Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.