ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 121.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in ResMed by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $251.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.83 and a 200-day moving average of $237.02.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $484,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock worth $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.58.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

