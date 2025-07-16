Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 13th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and provide products or services designed to protect computers, networks, and data from digital threats such as hacking, malware, and data breaches. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for online security solutions across businesses and governments. Because cybersecurity is an evolving and critical sector, these stocks can be influenced by technological advances, regulatory changes, and emerging threat landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.19. 34,243,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,915,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.45. 3,377,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $517.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.39. 7,403,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.75. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.90. 3,558,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,617,334. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.59. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.06. 4,128,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.99. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

See Also