Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,672 Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $128.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.