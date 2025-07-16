Top Robotics Stocks To Follow Today – July 14th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and TechnipFMC are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or deploy robotic systems and automation technologies. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to growth in sectors such as industrial automation, healthcare robotics, and service robots. Performance of robotics stocks often tracks advances in artificial intelligence, machine vision, and mechanized manufacturing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.36. 114,558,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,453,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $167.89.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.21. 2,395,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

FTI traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,940. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31.

