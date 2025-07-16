Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,384 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

