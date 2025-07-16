Brown Advisory Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LECO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.28. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

