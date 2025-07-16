Ballentine Partners LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 120.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

