Alps Advisors Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $81.41 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,851,131.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,098.42. This represents a 55.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $650,464.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $28,037,033. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,035 shares of company stock worth $12,213,719. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.



