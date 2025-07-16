Xponance Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $67,964,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,721,000 after buying an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $41,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,928,000 after buying an additional 219,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 322,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 175,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $176.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.