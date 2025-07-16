Arizona State Retirement System Sells 388 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $172.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.1%

SFM stock opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.41 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,241.68. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. This trade represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,719 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.