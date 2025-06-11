OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,543 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $121.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,004,442.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,250,371.34. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega acquired 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 346,405 shares of company stock valued at $39,457,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

