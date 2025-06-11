NBC Securities Inc. Has $104,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 97,080.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,930,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810,191 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,847,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

