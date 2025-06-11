Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 30 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $2,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $467.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $491.20. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 916.98, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,330.58. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,361 shares of company stock valued at $94,434,058 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.