Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

