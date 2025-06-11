Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $93.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.8993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.