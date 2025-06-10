Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $27.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.77.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $83,016.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,995.91. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $352,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,375.73. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,367. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,188 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

