Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.1%

WDAY stock opened at $252.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.78. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 15,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $3,647,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,650. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,838 shares of company stock valued at $61,738,776 over the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

