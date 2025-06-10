Comparing Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) & Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) and Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Argentina has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Lithium Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -112.78% Lithium Argentina N/A -1.37% -1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 34.99 -$820,000.00 ($0.01) -17.25 Lithium Argentina N/A N/A $1.29 billion ($0.07) -28.36

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Lithium Argentina”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lithium Argentina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Lithium Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thunder Mountain Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Thunder Mountain Gold and Lithium Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lithium Argentina 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lithium Argentina has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.73%. Given Lithium Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Argentina is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Summary

Lithium Argentina beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 533 acres located in Lander County, Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Lithium Argentina

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

