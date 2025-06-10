Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$29.73

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.73.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERO shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.
