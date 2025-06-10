Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$29.73

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERO shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Price Performance

Ero Copper Company Profile

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.82. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17.

(Get Free Report

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.