New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 36.8% – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 36.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 356,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 457% from the average session volume of 63,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

