Top Real Estate Stocks To Research – June 6th

DocuSign, MercadoLibre, Bank of America, Ford Motor, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or finance income-producing property. This category includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), property developers and property-management firms. Investors buy real estate stocks to gain exposure to real-estate markets, collect dividend income and potentially benefit from property value appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

DocuSign (DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Shares of DOCU traded down $17.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. 16,547,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,137. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $104.17 on Friday, hitting $2,477.57. 481,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,082. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,276.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2,057.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,550.00 and a 1-year high of $2,635.88.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,173,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,677,723. The company has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 78,263,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,963,557. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,705,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,475,350. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95.

