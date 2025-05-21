The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,908,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,336,000 after acquiring an additional 891,249 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,288,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 497.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 703,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,629,000 after acquiring an additional 585,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 11,158.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 463,086 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

New York Times Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

