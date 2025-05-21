D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 307.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,538 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

UE stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

