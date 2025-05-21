Promising Fitness Stocks To Follow Today – May 19th

Apple, Lululemon Athletica, PDD, Celsius, and Best Buy are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the health and wellness and exercise sectors—ranging from gym chains and boutique studios to exercise-equipment manufacturers, athletic apparel brands, and digital workout-platform providers. By investing in fitness stocks, investors aim to capitalize on growing consumer demand for health, fitness and wellness services and products as awareness of active lifestyles continues to rise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,418,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,953,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.67. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.70. 1,506,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.11. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,133,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.47. 8,430,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

