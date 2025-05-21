OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 26,615 Venu Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Venu Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.07% of Venu at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000.
Venu Stock Performance
Shares of Venu stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Venu Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47.
Venu Company Profile
Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.
