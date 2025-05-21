Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $68.55.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.55%.

In other FMC news, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

