Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $36,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,732,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,159,000 after purchasing an additional 144,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,506,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,403,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,272,000 after buying an additional 129,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,434,000 after acquiring an additional 572,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,463 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

