Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,216,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,575,000 after acquiring an additional 148,031 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,030,000 after purchasing an additional 396,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,240,000 after buying an additional 87,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pentair by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,482,000 after purchasing an additional 428,184 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,749,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,117,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:PNR opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

