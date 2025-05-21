Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 1,025 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.84. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $121.58.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

