Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 607.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RH were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $276.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.94.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $207.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

