BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Holdings Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,111,000 after buying an additional 2,448,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,237,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,805,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after buying an additional 912,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,738,000 after acquiring an additional 879,059 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,798,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,268,129.80. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,475,682 shares of company stock worth $419,721,156 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.