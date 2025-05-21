Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,130,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,575 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,162,000 after acquiring an additional 686,775 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,190,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 238,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

