What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Netflix Q3 Earnings?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the Internet television network will earn $6.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.83. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,093.39.

Netflix stock opened at $1,191.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,009.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $948.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,196.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

