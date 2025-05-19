D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 283.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of StoneX Group worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $87.52 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. On average, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, President Charles M. Lyon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,494,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,273.60. This represents a 12.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $98,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,243,496.25. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,582 shares of company stock worth $12,788,913. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

